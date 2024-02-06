Historical society program features Osage, Civil War

Local residents can learn about the history of the Osage during the Civil War during a program Saturday in Humboldt.

The Allen County Historical Society is bringing “Last Stand at Rebel Creek: The Osage as Union Allies in Civil War Kansas,” a presentation and discussion by Isaias McCaffery. The event is offered as part of the historical society’s annual winter meeting at 2 p.m. Saturday at the St. Peter’s Lutheran church, 910 Amos St., Humboldt.

As conflicts between states increased during the Civil War, both the Union and the Confederacy tried to use the Osage to achieve their own aims.