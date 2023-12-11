 | Mon, Dec 11, 2023
Holiday crowds expected to be even bigger this year

The Christmas holiday is expected to bring more travelers by car or plane this year. About 115.2 million people will travel 50 or more miles during the season.

News

December 11, 2023 - 2:34 PM

A traveler looks at a flight information board at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Jan. 11, 2023, in Arlington, Virginia. (Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS)

More Americans are expected to fly or drive far from home over Christmas than did last year, putting a cap on a busy year for travel.

Auto club AAA forecast Monday that 115.2 million people will go 50 miles or more from home during the 10 days between Dec. 23 and New Year’s Day. That’s 2.2% more than AAA predicted during the comparable stretch last year.

“That desire to get away is stronger than we have seen in a very long time,” said AAA spokeswoman Aixa Diaz. “People are willing to adjust their budgets in other areas of their life, but they want to keep traveling.”

