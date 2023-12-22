 | Fri, Dec 22, 2023
Holiday travel off to smooth start

Heavy storms hit the West Coast in the U.S. and storm brought heavy rain and strong winds across northern Europe overnight and into Friday.

By

News

December 22, 2023 - 12:36 PM

Travellers queue for the Eurostar trains at St Pancras Station in London, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. Eurostar was hit Thursday by an unofficial strike in northern France, this led to the cancellation of most services. With full trains leading up to Christmas those travellers affected by the strike will have to find alternative ways to their destination. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Photo by AP Photo/Alastair Grant

NEW YORK (AP) — The holiday travel rush hit its peak Friday as mild weather and lower flight cancelation rates raised hopes for merrier drivers and airline passengers than last year.

U.S. airlines are predicting a blockbuster holiday season and have projected confidence they can handle the crowds after hiring thousands of pilots, flight attendants and other workers, seeking to avoid the delays and suspensions that marred travel last year and culminated with the Southwest Airline debacle that stranded more than 2 million people.

Airlines have canceled just 1.2% of U.S. flights so far this year, the lowest in five years, but bad weather is always a threat.

