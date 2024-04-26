Home away from home

Humanity House held an open house Friday afternoon for their newly renovated drop-in center. Located in the front of the organization’s building at 110 E. Street on the Iola square, the center serves as a community gathering space.

“I want it to feel like home,” said Executive Director Barbara Button.

The center will be used to host classes presented by Humanity House, as well as a place for people to just come in and relax. The spacious room boasts several sitting areas and a refrigerator stocked with bottle water.

Button says the organization plans to host Bingo nights twice a month in the center, beginning in June.