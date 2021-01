A house is moved from its original location near the Bowlus Fine Arts Center to a lot near Iola Middle School Thursday morning. The house will be remodeled by the construction trades class at the Regional Rural Technical Center in LaHarpe.



Iola utlity crews prepare to raise power lines so a two-story house can travel underneath. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

A house is moved from its original location near the Bowlus Fine Arts Center to a lot near Iola Middle School Thursday morning. Here, it turns into its new lot. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

A house is moved from its original location near the Bowlus Fine Arts Center to a lot near Iola Middle School Thursday morning. Here, it goes past Iola High School. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

A toddler watches the procession. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Iola High School Assistant Principal Matt Baumwart watches through a window as a house is moved. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Iola High School students watch a house being moved. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

A house is moved from its original location near the Bowlus Fine Arts Center to a lot near Iola Middle School Thursday morning. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register