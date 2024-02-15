Horror hits home

Her first thought was that a fireworks display had malfunctioned.

Iolan Winter Snyder was among the legions of Kansas City Chiefs fans — a crowd estimated in the hundreds of thousands — who had flocked to downtown Kansas City Wednesday to watch the team’s parade and rally for winning Super Bowl LVIII.

What she didn’t realize until afterward was just how close she and her friends were to being at the epicenter of a mass shooting that injured 22 and resulted in the death of a Johnson County woman.