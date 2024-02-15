 | Thu, Feb 15, 2024
Horror hits home

Iolan Winter Snyder was in Kansas City Wednesday to watch the Chiefs celebrate with a rally at Union Station. She was near the site of a mass shooting and recalls the terror and scramble for safety.

February 15, 2024 - 3:12 PM

Winter Snyder of Iola shares a photo she took of the crowd just before the shooting. She identified one of the men on the left side as someone who was photographed being escorted by police in handcuffs. Photo by Winter Snyder

Her first thought was that a fireworks display had malfunctioned.

Iolan Winter Snyder was among the legions of Kansas City Chiefs fans — a crowd estimated in the hundreds of thousands — who had flocked to downtown Kansas City Wednesday to watch the team’s parade and rally for winning Super Bowl LVIII.

What she didn’t realize until afterward was just how close she and her friends were to being at the epicenter of a mass shooting that injured 22 and resulted in the death of a Johnson County woman.

