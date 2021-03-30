House advances $284M tax cut bill

TOPEKA — The Kansas House gave initial approval Monday for a tax reform plan responding to the behemoth tax bill passed by the Senate last month.

The House proposal incorporates elements of the $470 million Senate plan with a tax increase on out-of-state retailers who sell products online in Kansas. The measure would cost the state an estimated $284 million from 2022 to 2024, with a sizable chunk devoted to allowing Kansans to take the standard deduction on federal income tax returns and claim the benefits of itemized ductions on state income tax returns. Another component would provide tax breaks for multinational corporations.

The change would decouple federal and state law, which currently forces individual taxpayers to pick the standard deduction or itemization on both federal and state income tax forms.