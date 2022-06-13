House Ag panel mulls safety net changes in farm bill

WASHINGTON — Members of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee are considering how to help farmers struggling with rising costs for fertilizer, fuel, seeds and chemicals — the unfortunate harvest of the war in Ukraine, strains on the global supply system, inflation and severe weather.

A panel of the committee heard from agricultural economists Thursday, as lawmakers debate how to structure the federal safety net in the next farm bill, due when current programs expire in 2023.

The debate comes as traditional corn, soy and wheat farmers straddle both sides of inflation and the economic effects from the war in Ukraine. They’re seeing both huge increases in prices for their crops and soaring costs for everything they have to purchase to plant them.