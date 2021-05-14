 | Fri, May 14, 2021
Menu Search Log in

House GOP elects Trump defender to No. 3 post

Republicans vaulted Rep. Elise Stefanik into the ranks of House leadership Friday, electing an ardent Donald Trump defender in hopes of calming their searing civil war over the deposed Rep. Liz Cheney’s unremitting combat with the former president. 

By

News

May 14, 2021 - 4:07 PM

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) (R) speaks to members of the press after an election for House Republican Conference chair on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, as House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (L), and House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) (2nd L) listen. (Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans vaulted Rep. Elise Stefanik into the ranks of House leadership Friday, electing an ardent Donald Trump defender in hopes of calming their searing civil war over the deposed Rep. Liz Cheney’s unremitting combat with the former president. 

Stefanik, R-N.Y., a moderate turned Trump loyalist who’s given voice to many of his false claims about election fraud, was elected as expected to the No. 3 post that Cheney, R-Wyo., held for over two years. 

Backed by Trump and the House’s top two Republicans, Stefanik defeated challenger Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, by 134-46 in a secret ballot vote conducted behind closed doors. A member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, Roy was a prohibitive long shot whose candidacy seemed a signal to GOP leaders that hard-right Republicans expect a robust voice moving forward.

Related
May 12, 2021
May 7, 2021
May 5, 2021
May 5, 2021
Most Popular