 | Wed, Mar 06, 2024
House pivots to DEI bill, imposing fines on offenders

Bill aims to deter diversity, equity and inclusion pledges in hiring and enrollment at public colleges, universities.

March 6, 2024 - 2:52 PM

Rep. Brandon Woodard, D-Lenexa, said it was unlikely he could support a House bill designed to force public universities, community colleges and technical colleges to remove DEI policies from hiring and enrollment decisions or face $100,000 state fines as well as private and state lawsuits. Photo by Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — A Kansas House committee plans to move ahead Wednesday with a bill exposing public universities, community colleges and technical colleges to $100,000 administrative penalties and expensive lawsuits for compelling students or employees to pledge allegiance to diversity, equity and inclusion doctrine.

Conservative politicians and organizations have campaigned in Kansas and other states against higher education institutions committed to use of so-called DEI policies in recruiting faculty and students of color. Opponents of DEI view these strategies as discriminatory, violations of free speech and an improper use of tax dollars. DEI supporters said the policies were a response to exclusionary practices that for decades repelled communities of color from university campuses.

Salina Rep. Steven Howe, the Republican chairman of the House Higher Education Budget Committee, said public Kansas colleges and universities with DEI programs shouldn’t be allowed to mandate someone make or sign a DEI statement as a condition of employment or enrollment. His reform bill would carve out an exemption for college and university staff directly engaged in DEI activities.

