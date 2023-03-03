 | Fri, Mar 03, 2023
GOP senators ban ‘oaths’ on diversity, equity and inclusion at Kansas public universities

The controversial amendment would need to go through the House and Senate legislative process and, if passed, face a potential veto by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

March 3, 2023 - 5:09 PM

Sen. J.R. Claeys, R-Salina, convinced Republicans on the Senate Ways and Means Committee to adopt a ban on state public universities raising issues of diversity, equity and inclusion in any part of the hiring process for the next two fiscal years. Democrats on the committee objected to the amendment’s content and the method used to tuck it into a bill. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Salina Sen. J.R. Claeys convinced colleagues on the Senate budget committee Thursday to block public post-secondary institutions in Kansas from asking applicants about diversity, equity and inclusion, asserting those questions were part of a radical attempt at reverse discrimination.

The provision inserted into a budget bill would apply to University of Kansas, Kansas State University and at least the four other Kansas Board of Regents universities because they would be in line to receive state general tax dollars in the 2024 and 2025 fiscal year budgets. Reach of the Claeys amendment wasn’t clear, because community colleges, technical colleges, independent colleges and Washburn University also received state funding.

However, Claeys did declare his amendment wouldn’t apply to the private, religious-affiliated colleges in Kansas.

