House plan demands in-person learning

TOPEKA — Rep. Valdenia Winn wasn’t amused Monday when the House erupted in laughter as she expressed her concerns with forcing K-12 educators to provide in-person learning for the remainder of the school year.

The Kansas City Democrat was addressing comments made by Rep. Sean Tarwater, a Republican from Stillwell who had pointed out the poor performance by students in her district, when she was interrupted by a loud noise.

“You want me to start over,” Winn asked, and was met with laughter.