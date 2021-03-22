Menu Search Log in

House plan demands in-person learning

Although most schools in Kansas have already done so, certain lawmakers want to force educators to provide in-person learning for the remainder of the school year.

March 22, 2021 - 4:16 PM

Rep. Valdenia Winn, D-Kansas City, encouraged lawmakers to work together to find ways to improve student performance instead of focusing on an in-person mandate. (Jan. 13, 2021, photo by Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Rep. Valdenia Winn wasn’t amused Monday when the House erupted in laughter as she expressed her concerns with forcing K-12 educators to provide in-person learning for the remainder of the school year.

The Kansas City Democrat was addressing comments made by Rep. Sean Tarwater, a Republican from Stillwell who had pointed out the poor performance by students in her district, when she was interrupted by a loud noise.

“You want me to start over,” Winn asked, and was met with laughter.

