Housing: Iola to sell lots, pay for road work

Iola will sell 10 lots to a developer for $50,000 as he pursues a plan to build 10 duplexes on what used to be Cedarbrook Golf Course.

City Council members agreed Monday to a compromise of sorts with Gabe Woodman of Merak Development on the lot sales, after they’d agreed to Woodman’s first request: to extend a new road onto what had been Cedarbrook Golf Course.

Council members broke down the requests as separate matters, first tackling the road extension, projected to cost in excess of $900,000.