Humanity House gets a makeover

Humanity House is looking extra snazzy these days.
The nonprofit recently implemented $25,000 in federal CARES Act/SPARK funds to give its facilities a significant makeover.
Though Humanity House received the grant money given its designation as a food bank. they were only allowed to use the funds to provide increased capacity to serve food and not on food itself.
