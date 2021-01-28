Menu Search Log in

Humanity House gets a makeover

Nonprofit received $25,000 in federal pandemic relief money to make significant changes. The food pantry was expanded, with a new pickup window where residents can receive meals. The Blessing Box was moved, along with other improvements.

January 28, 2021 - 10:40 AM

Tracy Keagle, director of Humanity House, shows off the nonprofit’s newly remodeled pantry area. REGISTER/TREVOR HOAG Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

Humanity House is looking extra snazzy these days.

The nonprofit recently implemented $25,000 in federal CARES Act/SPARK funds to give its facilities a significant makeover.

Though Humanity House received the grant money given its designation as a food bank. they were only allowed to use the funds to provide increased capacity to serve food and not on food itself.

