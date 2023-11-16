Humanity House receives boost

A series of grants are helping to progress the mission of a local foundation in its efforts to combat poverty. Funds will allow Humanity House to hire a part-time director, a position that’s been vacant since Tracy Call retired in June.

Interim director Georgia Masterson, who has been with the organization since its founding in 2016, was recently notified it received a $20,000 grant from REACH Foundation, which seeks to advance health equity through coverage and care for underserved people in the region.

Humanity House was also awarded a $75,000 grant from the Health Forward Foundation. This grant will be received in two payments of $37,500, with the first payment already on its way.