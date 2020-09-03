Menu Search Log in

Humboldt grad earns prestigious award

Nisha Ingle awarded international scholarship to study abroad in Germany next summer. Only six of the scholarships were given to K-State students.

By

News

September 3, 2020 - 10:03 AM

Nisha Ingle

Humboldt High School graduate Nisha Ingle was recently awarded one of only six prestigious Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarships from Kansas State University.

The award totals $5,000, and will allow Ingle to travel to Germany next summer to pursue cultural experiences and receive intense immersive language training.

She’ll first travel to Berlin to receive an in-depth tour spanning two weeks, and then attend the Herder Institute in Leipzig for in-class activities — all while continuing to explore.

Related
July 24, 2020
April 12, 2019
May 2, 2018
May 10, 2011
Trending