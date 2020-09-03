Humboldt grad earns prestigious award

Humboldt High School graduate Nisha Ingle was recently awarded one of only six prestigious Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarships from Kansas State University.

The award totals $5,000, and will allow Ingle to travel to Germany next summer to pursue cultural experiences and receive intense immersive language training.

She’ll first travel to Berlin to receive an in-depth tour spanning two weeks, and then attend the Herder Institute in Leipzig for in-class activities — all while continuing to explore.