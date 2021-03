HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High School students brought home several top finishes at the 2021 KSPA Regional Journalism competition.

The Humboldt journalists brought home 17 first-place, 16 second-place and 10 third-place finishes, and eight others in the top six of their respective divisions.

The 30 HHS students will take their 51 placings to the state competition in May.