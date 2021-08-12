Humboldt resident dies in car crash

ERIE, Kan. (AP) — One person died in a crash in Neosho County, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.

The patrol said the crash happened Monday afternoon, when a car traveling east on a county road turned left in front of a westbound semitrailer. The collision killed a passenger in the car, 71-year-old Charles Edward Greer, a resident of Humboldt.

The 71-year-old woman driving the car suffered serious injuries, officials said.. The 47-year-old truck driver suffered only minor injuries.