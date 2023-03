HUMBOLDT — School board members in USD 258 are expected to decide on Monday whether to change to a four-day school week.

The district released survey results that show a majority of parents, students and staff prefer a four-day model. The board will vote on the matter at a special meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday.

A committee has spent several months studying the pros and cons of a shorter week. Several districts in Kansas and Missouri have made a similar switch.