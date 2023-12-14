Humboldt welcomes new restaurant

HUMBOLDT — “If someone is eating our food and we’re staring at you, don’t be weirded out,” said Vanessa Vanezavgalso about her Filipino heritage. “We’re just trying to see if you like it — it’s all about making people around us happy.”

Vanezavgalso’s restaurant — Shooky’s Good Eatz — marries two seemingly different cuisines: Filipino and New York-style pizza. “It’s kind of weird, I know — the pizza and the Filipino thing,” Vanezavgalso said. The idea for the restaurant was born out of a desire for Vanezavgalso and her husband, Mike Shook, to share their favorite native foods. Shook is from New York.

“Originally, I was going to do a Filipino name for the restaurant. But, I don’t want to focus on just Filipino food because we like everything.”