Let’s go to brunch in Humboldt

HoneyBee Bruncherie has opened for practice lunch and breakfast the past two weeks, and plans to be fully open next week though hours have not yet been announced. It's a new business model that offers food both familiar and adventurous.

June 10, 2022 - 10:01 AM

Service staff includes Camryn Adams, from left, general manager Laura Wagner and Lacey Dillow. Photo by Vickie Moss
Laura Wagner is the general manager for HoneyBee Bruncherie in Humboldt and Austin Honaker is its chef. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — If you think “bruncherie” sounds like a made-up word, you’re only partly right.

A bruncherie (also spelled brunchery) is becoming a sort of modern term for a restaurant that specializes in serving brunch, often with alcohol.

The HoneyBee Bruncherie in Humboldt is the newest business to open through the efforts of A Bolder Humboldt and the Works family. The bruncherie is on the ground floor of the former Bailey Hotel building at the corner of Ninth and Bridge streets downtown.

