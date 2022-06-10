Let’s go to brunch in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT — If you think “bruncherie” sounds like a made-up word, you’re only partly right.
A bruncherie (also spelled brunchery) is becoming a sort of modern term for a restaurant that specializes in serving brunch, often with alcohol.
The HoneyBee Bruncherie in Humboldt is the newest business to open through the efforts of A Bolder Humboldt and the Works family. The bruncherie is on the ground floor of the former Bailey Hotel building at the corner of Ninth and Bridge streets downtown.
