Humboldt’s Finney seeks tax break

TOPEKA — Acupuncturist Paul Finney leveraged inherited farmland to finance renovation of a small historic hotel in downtown Humboldt.

Finney can be blunt about how that venture from 1998 to 2006 turned out: “The hotel was not a success. I closed it and put it up for sale. Nobody wanted to buy it.”

Unraveling himself from the Bailey Hotel quagmire led to a series of transactions. Finney sold the farmland, at a healthy capital gain, to pay off the hotel bank loan. The hotel was sold to a Catholic organization at a loss. He received a federal income tax refund that took into account Finney’s loss on the hotel, but he was thwarted from doing the same at the state level.