 | Fri, Feb 18, 2022
Humboldt’s Finney seeks tax break

Paul Finney received a federal income tax refund that took into his loss from selling Humboldt's historic Bailey Hotel in 2006. The state didn't allow the same type of refund. Sen. Caryn Tyson proposed a very limited bill that would allow Finney to claim that tax break.

February 17, 2022 - 9:16 AM

Humboldt resident Paul Finney requested the 2022 Legislature amend tax law to create an opportunity for him to claim a state income tax refund after he renovated an old hotel in Humboldt that was later sold at a loss. Photo by (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas Legislature YouTube channel)

TOPEKA — Acupuncturist Paul Finney leveraged inherited farmland to finance renovation of a small historic hotel in downtown Humboldt.

Finney can be blunt about how that venture from 1998 to 2006 turned out: “The hotel was not a success. I closed it and put it up for sale. Nobody wanted to buy it.”

Unraveling himself from the Bailey Hotel quagmire led to a series of transactions. Finney sold the farmland, at a healthy capital gain, to pay off the hotel bank loan. The hotel was sold to a Catholic organization at a loss. He received a federal income tax refund that took into account Finney’s loss on the hotel, but he was thwarted from doing the same at the state level.

