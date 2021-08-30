 | Mon, Aug 30, 2021
Ida weakens; rescues begin

Hurricane Ida slowed to tropical storm status over Mississippi this morning as all of New Orleans continued without power.

August 30, 2021 - 8:56 AM

A person walks through the French Quarter ahead of Hurricane Ida on August 29, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Residents of New Orleans continue to prepare as the outer bands of the hurricane begin to cut across the city. Ida is expected to make landfall as a Category 4 storm later today. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Ida became a tropical storm as its top winds slowed over Mississippi this morning, while across southeast Louisiana residents waited for daylight to be rescued from floodwaters and see how much damage was caused by one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. mainland.

All of New Orleans lost power right around sunset Sunday, leading to an uneasy night of pouring rain and howling winds. The weather died down shortly before dawn and people began carefully walking around neighborhoods with flashlights, dodging downed light poles, pieces of roofs and branches.

Levees failed or were overtopped in the maze of rivers and bayous south of New Orleans, threatening hundreds of homes. On social media, people posted their addresses and locations — directing search and rescue teams to their attics or rooftops.

