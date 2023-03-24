 | Fri, Mar 24, 2023
Menu Search Log in

IHS prom, meal policy sparks debate

An Iola High School alum plans to donate toward outstanding school meal balances after learning of the district's policy that requires families to be current or have a payment plan in place before a student can attend prom and graduation.

By

News

March 24, 2023 - 2:59 PM

Students pose for pictures at the Grand March for Iola High School’s 2022 prom. Register file photo

The Iola district’s prom policy has raised a debate about tying school meal fees to participation in activities. 

Becca Martin, a 1976 graduate of Iola High School, aired her concerns last week after learning the district requires students to either have lunch balances paid in full or agree to a payment plan in order to attend prom. 

The policy also applies to graduation. Meal balances and other fees must be paid in order for a student to participate in commencement activities.

Related
April 12, 2021
March 9, 2021
March 8, 2021
April 12, 2012
Most Popular