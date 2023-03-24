IHS prom, meal policy sparks debate

The Iola district’s prom policy has raised a debate about tying school meal fees to participation in activities.

Becca Martin, a 1976 graduate of Iola High School, aired her concerns last week after learning the district requires students to either have lunch balances paid in full or agree to a payment plan in order to attend prom.

The policy also applies to graduation. Meal balances and other fees must be paid in order for a student to participate in commencement activities.