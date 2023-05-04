IHS Senior Awards: It pays to learn

Senior Jesse Taylor walked away with some of the biggest prizes of the night when Iola High School and community leaders handed out scholarships and awards during a ceremony on Wednesday evening.

Taylor received several local, state and national honors, including a full-ride scholarship to Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, to continue a family tradition as part of a “legacy” scholarship.

He received the Governor’s Scholar Award for having the highest grade point average and highest ACT score in his class. On the ACT, Taylor earned a 35 out of a possible 36.