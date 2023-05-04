 | Thu, May 04, 2023
IHS Senior Awards: It pays to learn

Iola High School seniors earned more than $222,779 in scholarships, grants and awards. Students were recognized with an awards ceremony on Wednesday evening.

News

May 4, 2023

Iola High School senior Jesse Taylor, right, receives an award from IHS Counselor Kesley Johnson at the Senior Awards Night celebration Wednesday. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Senior Jesse Taylor walked away with some of the biggest prizes of the night when Iola High School and community leaders handed out scholarships and awards during a ceremony on Wednesday evening. 

Taylor received several local, state and national honors, including a full-ride scholarship to Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, to continue a family tradition as part of a “legacy” scholarship.

He received the Governor’s Scholar Award for having the highest grade point average and highest ACT score in his class. On the ACT, Taylor earned a 35 out of a possible 36.

