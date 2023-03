A burst of interest in a concert featuring innovative guitarist Luca Stricagnoli means the show is being moved to the main stage at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.

Stricagnoli will perform at 7 p.m. Friday.

The show initially was planned for the Creitz Recital Hall at the Bowlus but has sold out, director Daniel Kays said. That prompted a move to the main stage, so more tickets are now available.