Iola City Council to again consider solar panels

Iola City Council members will be asked once again to sign off on a project that would bring a solar field to Iola.

The difference between the proposed project and one Council members rejected in 2019 is the cost and potential benefits “would be much more lucrative than during the first project,” Interim City Administrator Corey Schinstock wrote in prepared comments to the Council, which was projected to cost about $3.7 million, plus a slight premium in electric rates.

Energy consultant Scott Shreve will be on hand at Monday’s Council meeting to discuss three options available to the city, depending on varying levels of financing and changing the city’s up-front costs.