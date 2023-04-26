Iola cracks down on lawn clippings

Warmer temperatures have kickstarted the 2023 mowing season, which already caught the eye of Iola City Administrator Matt Rehder.
Rehder told Iola City Council members Monday he has spotted several instances where folks have discharged their lawn clippings into the street.
Such practice is against city code, Rehder said, “and we will enforce it.”
Wayward clippings are notorious for clogging the city’s stormwater collection systems, Rehder said.
Councilwoman Joelle Shallah also noted clippings also can make street surfaces dangerous for motorcycles.
Violators face penalties of $100 (the $25 fine, plus an additional $75 in court costs) in Iola Municipal Court.
