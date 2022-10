Auri McFadden-Knock, a fourth grader at Iola Elementary School, fell in love on Thursday.

The object of her affection was Remy, an 8-month-old Labrador retriever brought to the school by the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF) for “Paws for a Cause,” a special event that brought students and families together for a night of reading and animal-themed activities.

Again and again, Auri returned to pet and hug Remy.