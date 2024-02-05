Iola man dies when motorcycle hits deer

BRONSON — An Iola man died when his motorcycle collided with a deer on Friday evening near Bronson.

Darin L. Harclerode, age 49, was driving a 1981 CB900 motorcycle at about 6:15 p.m. Friday, headed north on K-3 about four miles north of Bronson when a deer ran out of the east ditch and struck the front of the vehicle, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol. Harclerode lost control; the motorcycle entered the east ditch and overturned multiple times.

He was not wearing a helmet.