Iola man dies when motorcycle hits deer

Darin Harclerode died north of Bronson when his motorcycle collided with a deer.

February 5, 2024 - 2:07 PM

BRONSON — An Iola man died when his motorcycle collided with a deer on Friday evening near Bronson.

Darin L. Harclerode, age 49, was driving a 1981 CB900 motorcycle at about 6:15 p.m. Friday, headed north on K-3 about four miles north of Bronson when a deer ran out of the east ditch and struck the front of the vehicle, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol. Harclerode lost control; the motorcycle entered the east ditch and overturned multiple times. 

He was not wearing a helmet. 

