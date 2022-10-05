 | Wed, Oct 05, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Iola native rides the storm out

Iola High School graduate Charlene Delgado shares her experience living through Hurricane Ian. Her home in Daytona Beach was spared the worst of the damage but still sustained flooding and winds.

By

News

October 5, 2022 - 2:05 PM

Hurricane Ian floods the streets of Daytona Beach, Fla. The storm dumped more than 13 inches of rain on the city, and devestated communities across Florida last week. Photo by COURTESY OF DAYTONA BEACH POLICE FACEBOOK

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Iola native Charlene Delgado escaped the brunt of Hurricane Ian, which pummeled parts of Florida last week, leaving devastation in its wake.

Delgado, who grew up in Iola and graduated from Iola High School in 1988, lives in Daytona Beach, which received flooding rain and hurricane-force winds, but suffered significantly less damage than other cities, such as Fort Myers and Naples.

The storm barrelled through Florida on Sept. 28, first making landfall from the Gulf of Mexico as a category 4 storm, with sustained winds of 115 mph. 

Related
August 18, 2021
July 31, 2020
May 15, 2020
April 19, 2019
Most Popular