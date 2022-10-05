Iola native rides the storm out

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Iola native Charlene Delgado escaped the brunt of Hurricane Ian, which pummeled parts of Florida last week, leaving devastation in its wake.

Delgado, who grew up in Iola and graduated from Iola High School in 1988, lives in Daytona Beach, which received flooding rain and hurricane-force winds, but suffered significantly less damage than other cities, such as Fort Myers and Naples.

The storm barrelled through Florida on Sept. 28, first making landfall from the Gulf of Mexico as a category 4 storm, with sustained winds of 115 mph.