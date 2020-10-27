Iola teen injured in two-vehicle crash

Iolan Jacob Wight, 19, was taken to a Joplin hospital following a two-vehicle accident south of Humboldt Monday evening.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Wight was northbound on U.S. 169, just north of the Neosho County line, when his vehicle slid on the icy roadway, crossed the center line and collided head-on with a southbound pickup driven by Jake A. Noble, 34, Chanute.
Wight’s vehicle came to rest in the southbound ditch; Noble’s on the roadway.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives