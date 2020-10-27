Menu Search Log in

Iola teen injured in two-vehicle crash

Iola ejected in head-on crash in icy conditions, then the vehicle caught on fire. The other driver was taken to the hospital for suspected minor injury.

By

News

October 27, 2020 - 9:51 AM

Iolan Jacob Wight, 19, was taken to a Joplin hospital following a two-vehicle accident south of Humboldt Monday evening.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Wight was northbound on U.S. 169, just north of the Neosho County line, when his vehicle slid on the icy roadway, crossed the center line and collided head-on with a southbound pickup driven by Jake A. Noble, 34, Chanute.

Wight’s vehicle came to rest in the southbound ditch; Noble’s on the roadway. 

