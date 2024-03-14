 | Thu, Mar 14, 2024
Iola transitions to new billing

The City of Iola will now send utility bills in envelope instead of as a postcard. Customers can expect to see the change beginning with April 11 bills.

March 14, 2024 - 2:58 PM

Iola City Clerk Roxanne Hutton shows an example of a new utility bill and envelope. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

Out with the old and in with the new. The City of Iola is revamping the format of its utility bills to an estimated 5,000 customers. The post card is being replaced with a single sheet of paper placed in an envelope.

“The first bill will be printed April 11, which will be some people’s delinquent notices as well as the new bill,” said Iola City Clerk Roxanne Hutton.

The switch came out of necessity on several fronts.

Hutton noted the city’s supplier of the cards was having a hard time finding a manufacturer. She added the blue ink on the cards was preprinted, which she believes was hard on the suppliers’ machines.

