Iola transitions to new billing

Out with the old and in with the new. The City of Iola is revamping the format of its utility bills to an estimated 5,000 customers. The post card is being replaced with a single sheet of paper placed in an envelope.

“The first bill will be printed April 11, which will be some people’s delinquent notices as well as the new bill,” said Iola City Clerk Roxanne Hutton.

The switch came out of necessity on several fronts.

Hutton noted the city’s supplier of the cards was having a hard time finding a manufacturer. She added the blue ink on the cards was preprinted, which she believes was hard on the suppliers’ machines.