Iola weathers heating hike

Iola was able to weather the sudden hike in heating costs that has put other communities across the country in a budgetary bind.

Interim City Administrator Corey Schinstock said Iola relied on its natural gas reserves to mostly sit out purchasing gas during the two weeks of market volatility where prices went from $3 to more than $600 per BTU (British Thermal Unit).

The coldest weather to hit these parts in a decade over a two-week stretch has caught some communities off guard.