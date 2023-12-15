 | Fri, Dec 15, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Israeli military mistakenly killed 3 Israeli hostages

The Israeli military said it mistakenly killed three Israeli hostages during its ground operation in the Gaza Strip.

By

News

December 15, 2023 - 4:16 PM

A picture taken from Israel’s southern city of Sderot shows smoke rising during Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip on Sunday, Oct. 29. (Fadel Senna/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Israeli military on Friday mistakenly killed three Israeli hostages during its ground operation in the Gaza Strip, military officials said.

The army’s chief spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said Israeli troops found the hostages and erroneously identified them as a threat. He said it was not clear if they had escaped their captors or been abandoned.

The deaths occurred in the Gaza City area of Shijaiyah, where troops have engaged in fierce battles against Hamas militants in recent days.

Related
November 30, 2023
November 28, 2023
November 24, 2023
November 14, 2023
Most Popular