Susan Lynn, editor and publisher of The Iola Register, and Bob Johnson, longtime reporter, were inducted into the Kansas Newspaper Hall of Fame during a ceremony at Topeka on Friday.

In his speech, Johnson said, “It’s a great day for the Register.” He worked for the Register for 56 years and one day until he retired in 2020.

Lynn joins her father, Emerson Lynn, Jr., great-uncle Angelo Scott and great-grandfather Charles F. Scott (all former Register editors) in the Hall of Fame.