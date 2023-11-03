 | Fri, Nov 03, 2023
‘It’s a great day for the Register’

Susan Lynn and Bob Johnson were inducted into the Kansas Newspaper Hall of Fame on Friday at Topeka.

By

News

November 3, 2023 - 4:41 PM

Iola Register editor and publisher Susan Lynn, with her husband, Brian Wolfe. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Susan Lynn, editor and publisher of The Iola Register, and Bob Johnson, longtime reporter, were inducted into the Kansas Newspaper Hall of Fame during a ceremony at Topeka on Friday.

In his speech, Johnson said, “It’s a great day for the Register.” He worked for the Register for 56 years and one day until he retired in 2020.

Lynn joins her father, Emerson Lynn, Jr., great-uncle Angelo Scott and great-grandfather Charles F. Scott (all former Register editors) in the Hall of Fame.

