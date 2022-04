With job opportunities aplenty, now is a good time to consider switching careers.

Representatives from 24 area businesses and industries are hosting a job fair Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Recreation Community Building in Riverside Park.

A wide variety of positions are available, from health care to general laborers, maintenance to sales, said Robin Schallie, director of the Iola Chamber of Commerce, a sponsor of the job fair.