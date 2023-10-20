 | Fri, Oct 20, 2023
Judge: Jones can’t avoid paying families

A Texas judge rules Alex Jones cannot use bankruptcy protection to avoid paying $1.1 billion to families who sued over his Sandy Hook school shooting conspiracy theories.

October 20, 2023 - 3:52 PM

InfoWars founder Alex Jones rants. A Connecticut jury on Wednesday ordered him to pay $965 million in damages to the families of eight Sandy Hook shooting victims and a law enforcement first responder. (Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images/TNS)

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas judge has ruled that Infowars host Alex Jones cannot use bankruptcy protection to avoid paying more than $1.1 billion to families who sued over his conspiracy theories that the Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax.

The decision is another significant defeat for Jones in the wake of juries in Texas and Connecticut punishing him over spreading falsehoods about the nation’s deadliest school shooting. U.S. District Judge Christopher Lopez of Houston issued the ruling Thursday.

Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year and more recent financial documents submitted by his attorneys put his personal net worth around $14 million. But Lopez ruled that those protections do not apply over findings of “willful and malicious” conduct.

