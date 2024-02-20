 | Tue, Feb 20, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Kansas DCF drops contract with St. Francis

DCF ditches St. Francis Ministries for Kansas foster care case contracts in Sedgwick.

By

News

February 20, 2024 - 2:46 PM

DCF officials announced new managed care contracts Monday, Feb. 19. Photo by Sam Bailey/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department for Children and Families has announced new contracts for foster care services in the state. St. Francis Ministries, a faith-based nonprofit accused of financial mismanagement, will not have its contract renewed in Sedgwick County, which accounts for approximately 20% of children in care statewide.

EmberHope will replace Saint Francis Ministries in the area starting in July. The new contracts will be in place from July 1 to June 30, 2028. DCF Secretary Laura Howard said EmberHope would work to support children and families in the area. 

“We believe our contracted partners are committed to a practice model that guides team members to engage families and create lifetime support networks,” Howard said. 

Related
July 1, 2021
February 18, 2021
July 31, 2019
February 15, 2019
Most Popular