Kansas DCF drops contract with St. Francis

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department for Children and Families has announced new contracts for foster care services in the state. St. Francis Ministries, a faith-based nonprofit accused of financial mismanagement, will not have its contract renewed in Sedgwick County, which accounts for approximately 20% of children in care statewide.

EmberHope will replace Saint Francis Ministries in the area starting in July. The new contracts will be in place from July 1 to June 30, 2028. DCF Secretary Laura Howard said EmberHope would work to support children and families in the area.

“We believe our contracted partners are committed to a practice model that guides team members to engage families and create lifetime support networks,” Howard said.