 | Tue, Oct 19, 2021
Kansas defends decision to black out drug report

A state agency said it redacted large portions of a prescription drug spending audit at the request of a contractor who argued it was necessary to protect trade secrets.

October 19, 2021 - 10:05 AM

A state agency is defending its blacking out of much of a report commissioned with tax dollars. It says it was accommodating a contractor that argued the redactions were needed to protect trade secrets.

The report is an audit of prescription drug spending for state employees, their families and retirees. When the Kansas News Service asked for a copy, the state provided a heavily redacted version.

That decision came under fire on Monday. Some members of the seven-person board that oversees the state health insurance plan questioned why details of the audit should be kept from public view.

