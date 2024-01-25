 | Thu, Jan 25, 2024
Kansas edges closer to pear tree ban

Department of Agriculture endorses permanent quarantine of tree of colorful invasive tree

January 25, 2024 - 2:19 PM

Austin Vincent, right, an attorney with the Kansas Department of Agriculture, led a public comment hearing on the agency’s proposal to permanently forbid planting of Callery pear trees across the state starting Jan. 1, 2027. Photo by TIM CARPENTER/KANSAS REFLECTOR

MANHATTAN — Rhonda Goodin expressed appreciation for the beauty of flowering Callery pear trees that dot the yard of her home in Derby and argued against imposition by the Kansas Department of Agriculture of a permanent quarantine of what the agency concluded was an inherently invasive species.

Goodin, who was among three people to offer comment Wednesday during the public hearing conducted by the Department of Agriculture, said the 320 written comments received about a ban starting in 2027 came primarily from residents of Sedgwick, Shawnee, Douglas and Johnson counties.

Nobody in 75 of 105 counties bothered to offer an opinion for or against the moratorium recommendation submitted to Agriculture Secretary Mike Beam, she said.

