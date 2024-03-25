The bane and blessing of spring prairie burns

A gust of wind sent a blizzard of white flakes past the picture window last weekend. The wall of white wasn’t snow, rather the fluttering petals from the blooming Callery pear tree in the front yard.

Also known as a Bradford pear, it’s about as welcome today as a spring snowstorm.

The flowers are beautiful and Callery trees provide good shade in the summer, and it grows relatively quickly, which are all reasons it was planted in yards, parks and along roads throughout the eastern United States.

Its blossoms can also emit a foul odor, and its fruit can stain whatever it happens to fall on, but neither is the reason why the Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) has taken the first step preventing the sale of the tree beginning in 2027. The hope is to eventually eliminate the tree from the state’s landscape.