TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas expects to receive significantly fewer doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the next few weeks, state health officials said Wednesday.

The state estimates it will receive 5,000 doses next week and 1,700 doses each of the last two weeks of April, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said.

Kansas had expected to receive 15,800 doses during those weeks, the department said.