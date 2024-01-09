 | Tue, Jan 09, 2024
Kansas lawmakers kick off session 

The Kansas House and Senate launched the 2024 legislative session on Monday with a priority to tackle taxes. Republicans hope to pass a flat-tax bill.

January 9, 2024 - 2:49 PM

House Speaker Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita, and Rep. Stephanie Sawyer Clayton, R-Overland Park, chat during a break in Kansas House activities Monday on the first day of the 2024 session. Photo by (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

 TOPEKA — The House and Senate launched the 2024 legislative session Monday amid anticipated criticism of Gov. Laura Kelly’s attempt at bipartisanship on tax reform and substantial enthusiasm for a nonbinding resolution delving into Middle East foreign policy.

While the threat of six inches of snow by Tuesday led the Democratic governor to release early executive branch employees and close state office buildings in Shawnee County, both chambers passed the measure condemning Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Hours earlier, GOP lawmakers gave a chilly reception to Kelly’s comprehensive tax reform plan endorsed by Republicans, Democrats and an independent legislator.

House Speaker Dan Hawkins, a Wichita Republican, said snowfall meant the House would convene Tuesday “proforma,” which meant members didn’t have to be present. He said one House committee, a panel devoted to water policy, would meet Tuesday. A collection of other committees were postponed. The Senate was expected to have a comparably light committee schedule due the storm.

