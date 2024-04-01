 | Mon, Apr 01, 2024
Lawmakers race to solve big issues

Kansas Legislature scrambles to address tax cuts, funding for disability services and immigration issues ahead of its annual three-week spring break.

April 1, 2024 - 3:44 PM

Photo by Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Legislature is scrambling to address tax cuts, funding for disability services and immigration issues ahead of its annual three-week spring break starting next week. Most bills that don’t pass by then won’t be considered when lawmakers return April 29 for a short wrap-up session.

Republicans disagree over how to cut income taxes, as well as pay for other big-ticket items such as disability rights. It’s all coming to a head as lawmakers approach their annual “Drop Dead Day,” a deadline to either pass legislation or let it fade away.

Lawmakers are supposed to finish a proposed $25 billion budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

