Kansas Senate clears flat tax plan

TOPEKA — Late Thursday, following fiery speeches on both sides of the aisle and lengthy debate, Kansas senators approved a new iteration of a flat tax plan that favors the state’s top earners and would cost the state nearly $650 million annually once phased in.

Passed 29-11, the new bill would have a veto-proof majority in the chamber if lawmakers continue to vote along the same lines. The bill now goes to the House for debate.

Sen. David Haley, a Kansas Democrat, broke with party lines to vote with Republicans, and Sen. Rob Olson split from fellow Republicans to vote against the plan Thursday.