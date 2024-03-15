 | Fri, Mar 15, 2024
Kansas Senate clears flat tax plan

Following fiery speeches on both sides of the aisle and lengthy debate, Kansas senators approved a flat tax plan that favors the state’s top earners and would cost the state nearly $650 million annually once phased in.

March 15, 2024 - 3:13 PM

Senate President Ty Masterson said the flat tax proposal would reduce taxes for all Kansans, especially for the wealthy. Photo by Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — Late Thursday, following fiery speeches on both sides of the aisle and lengthy debate, Kansas senators approved a new iteration of a flat tax plan that favors the state’s top earners and would cost the state nearly $650 million annually once phased in.

Passed 29-11, the new bill would have a veto-proof majority in the chamber if lawmakers continue to vote along the same lines. The bill now goes to the House for debate.

Sen. David Haley, a Kansas Democrat, broke with party lines to vote with Republicans, and Sen. Rob Olson split from fellow Republicans to vote against the plan Thursday.

