Kansas senator once again tries to limit state health officials’ authority

TOPEKA — A Kansas lawmaker known for pushing discredited treatments for people with COVID-19 urged a bill Thursday pumped from the same vein: An attempt to strip state health officials of their authority to fight infectious diseases.

Officials from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said the proposed bill would pose significant health hazards.

Sen. Mark Steffen, R-Hutchinson, an anesthesiologist who has been investigated for prescribing a discredited treatment of livestock de-wormer to COVID-19 patients, has been a frequent critic of safety measures taken by the governor and state health officials during the COVID-19 pandemic.