Kansas Supreme Court talks election case

TOPEKA — Voting rights groups want to be able to register voters again without the threat of jail time, one attorney argues. Kansas Supreme Court Justices have to decide whether this argument has merit.

On Tuesday, the Kansas Supreme Court heard arguments that a 2021 state voting law based on “the big lie” poses a danger to advocacy groups that want to register voters. This year’s primary and general elections add urgency to a case that has been tangled up in the state’s legal system for months.

“The plain text of the challenge provisions is almost uniquely unconstitutional,” said Elisabeth Frost, attorney arguing on behalf of The League of Women Voters of Kansas, Loud Light, Kansas Appleseed Center for Law and Justice, and the Topeka Independent Living Resource Center. “Every direction you look, you find a constitutional infirmity.”