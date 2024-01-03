 | Wed, Jan 03, 2024
Kansas tax collections on par with 2023 receipts

The Department of Revenue reported tax collections of $965 million in December, which was $33 million below the monthly estimate issued by Kansas’ economic forecast group. Total state revenue in December was 3.3% under the projection and 3.9% less than in December 2022.

News

January 3, 2024 - 1:53 PM

The Kansas Department of Revenue reported the state government received $4.6 billion in the initial six months of the fiscal year to roughly track revenue collections in the same period of last fiscal year. Photo by Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — The state of Kansas received $4.61 billion in tax revenue during the initial six months of the current fiscal year to narrowly surpass collections in the first half of last fiscal year.

The Kansas Department of Revenue reported the July-to-December intake was $31 million more than the same period in 2023, but $50 million less than projected. In the current fiscal year, Kansas’ corporate and personal income tax revenue was $24 million above the comparable six-month period of last year. The state’s sales tax receipts were $38 million above the same period one year ago.

However, Kansas revenue from excise taxes on tobacco, liquor and the oil and gas industry produced $160 million in the initial six months of the fiscal year. That was $31.8 million or 19% less than excise tax collections in the opening six months of last fiscal year.

