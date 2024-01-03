Kansas tax collections on par with 2023 receipts

TOPEKA — The state of Kansas received $4.61 billion in tax revenue during the initial six months of the current fiscal year to narrowly surpass collections in the first half of last fiscal year.

The Kansas Department of Revenue reported the July-to-December intake was $31 million more than the same period in 2023, but $50 million less than projected. In the current fiscal year, Kansas’ corporate and personal income tax revenue was $24 million above the comparable six-month period of last year. The state’s sales tax receipts were $38 million above the same period one year ago.

However, Kansas revenue from excise taxes on tobacco, liquor and the oil and gas industry produced $160 million in the initial six months of the fiscal year. That was $31.8 million or 19% less than excise tax collections in the opening six months of last fiscal year.