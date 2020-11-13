Kansas Underground Railroad barn eyed for history center

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — History buffs are proposing that a Kansas limestone barn used in the Underground Railroad should be transformed into a community history center.

The Watkins Museum, Lawrence Public Library, Guardians of Grover Barn, University of Kansas Hall Center for the Humanities, and the Institute for Digital Research in the Humanities asked the Lawrence City Commission on Tuesday to turn the barn into an archival and digital research site, the Lawrence Journal-World reported.

Abolitionist John Brown used the barn, built in 1858, to hide people escaping from slavery in Missouri.